    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, February 02, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 32

    High one year ago 38

    Normal 33

    Record: 1968 57

    Low temperature 24

    Low one year ago 30

    Normal 18

    Record: 1936 -8

    Maumee stage 1.68 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 37

    For February 37

    Rainfall

    For Monday trace

    For February trace (-0.07)

    For the year 1.87 inches (-0.46)

    Snowfall

    For Monday trace

    For February trace (-0.3)

    Since July 1 13.6 inches (-7.4)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:50 a.m.

    Sunset 5:59 p.m.

    Moonrise 11:43 p.m.

    Moonset 11:15 a.m. Wednesday

    Last Quarter

    Feb. 4

    New Moon

    Feb. 11

    First Quarter

    Feb. 19

    Full Moon

    Feb. 27

