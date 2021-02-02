Tuesday, February 02, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 32
High one year ago 38
Normal 33
Record: 1968 57
Low temperature 24
Low one year ago 30
Normal 18
Record: 1936 -8
Maumee stage 1.68 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 37
For February 37
Rainfall
For Monday trace
For February trace (-0.07)
For the year 1.87 inches (-0.46)
Snowfall
For Monday trace
For February trace (-0.3)
Since July 1 13.6 inches (-7.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:50 a.m.
Sunset 5:59 p.m.
Moonrise 11:43 p.m.
Moonset 11:15 a.m. Wednesday
Last Quarter
Feb. 4
New Moon
Feb. 11
First Quarter
Feb. 19
Full Moon
Feb. 27
