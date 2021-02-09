Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 15

High one year ago 35

Normal 34

Record: 1925 68

Low temperature 4

Low one year ago 22

Normal 19

Record: 1967 -13

Maumee stage 1.65 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 55

For February 376

Rainfall

For Monday 0.01 inch

For February 0.31 inch (-0.25)

For the year 2.18 inches (-0.64)

Snowfall

For Monday 0.5 inch

For February 2.6 inches (0.1)

Since July 1 16.2 inches (-7.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:42 a.m.

Sunset 6:48 p.m.

Moonrise 6:33 a.m.

Moonset 3:49 p.m.