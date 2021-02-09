The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, February 09, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 15

    High one year ago 35

    Normal 34

    Record: 1925 68

    Low temperature 4

    Low one year ago 22

    Normal 19

    Record: 1967 -13

    Maumee stage 1.65 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 55

    For February 376

    Rainfall

    For Monday 0.01 inch

    For February 0.31 inch (-0.25)

    For the year 2.18 inches (-0.64)

    Snowfall

    For Monday 0.5 inch

    For February 2.6 inches (0.1)

    Since July 1 16.2 inches (-7.0)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:42 a.m.

    Sunset 6:48 p.m.

    Moonrise 6:33 a.m.

    Moonset 3:49 p.m.

    New Moon

    Feb. 11

    First Quarter

    Feb. 19

    Full Moon

    Feb. 27

    Last Quarter

    March 5

