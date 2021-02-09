Tuesday, February 09, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 15
High one year ago 35
Normal 34
Record: 1925 68
Low temperature 4
Low one year ago 22
Normal 19
Record: 1967 -13
Maumee stage 1.65 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 55
For February 376
Rainfall
For Monday 0.01 inch
For February 0.31 inch (-0.25)
For the year 2.18 inches (-0.64)
Snowfall
For Monday 0.5 inch
For February 2.6 inches (0.1)
Since July 1 16.2 inches (-7.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:42 a.m.
Sunset 6:48 p.m.
Moonrise 6:33 a.m.
Moonset 3:49 p.m.
New Moon
Feb. 11
First Quarter
Feb. 19
Full Moon
Feb. 27
Last Quarter
March 5
