Friday, February 19, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday's records
High temperature 26
High one year ago 43
Normal 37
Record: 2017 67
Low temperature 15
Low one year ago 27
Normal 21
Record: 1936 –13
Maumee stage 1.62 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 44
For February 867
Precipitation
For Thursday 0.08 inch
For February 1.31 inches (0.03)
For the year 3.18 inches (-0.36)
Snowfall
For Thursday 1.3 inches
For February 17.1 inches (11.8)
Since July 1 30.7 inches (4.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:29 a.m.
Sunset 6:20 p.m.
Moonrise 11:26 a.m.
Moonset 2:18 a.m. Sat.
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
Feb. 27
Last Quarter
March 5
New Moon
March 13
