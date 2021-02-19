The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, February 19, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday's records

    High temperature 26

    High one year ago 43

    Normal 37

    Record: 2017 67

    Low temperature 15

    Low one year ago 27

    Normal 21

    Record: 1936 –13

    Maumee stage 1.62 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 44

    For February 867

    Precipitation

    For Thursday 0.08 inch

    For February 1.31 inches (0.03)

    For the year 3.18 inches (-0.36)

    Snowfall

    For Thursday 1.3 inches

    For February 17.1 inches (11.8)

    Since July 1 30.7 inches (4.7)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:29 a.m.

    Sunset 6:20 p.m.

    Moonrise 11:26 a.m.

    Moonset 2:18 a.m. Sat.

    First Quarter

    Today

    Full Moon

    Feb. 27

    Last Quarter

    March 5

    New Moon

    March 13

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story