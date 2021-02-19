Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday's records

High temperature 26

High one year ago 43

Normal 37

Record: 2017 67

Low temperature 15

Low one year ago 27

Normal 21

Record: 1936 –13

Maumee stage 1.62 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 44

For February 867

Precipitation

For Thursday 0.08 inch

For February 1.31 inches (0.03)

For the year 3.18 inches (-0.36)

Snowfall

For Thursday 1.3 inches

For February 17.1 inches (11.8)

Since July 1 30.7 inches (4.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:29 a.m.

Sunset 6:20 p.m.

Moonrise 11:26 a.m.

Moonset 2:18 a.m. Sat.