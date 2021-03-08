The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, March 08, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 47

    High one year ago 47

    Normal 44

    Record: 2000 74

    Low temperature 19

    Low one year ago 21

    Normal 26

    Record: 1943 –3

    Maumee stage 4.64 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 32

    For March 218

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For March none (–0.55)

    For the year 3.44 inches (–1.41)

    Snowfall

    For Sunday none

    For March none (–1.3)

    Since July 1 30.9 inches (1.2)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:03 a.m.

    Sunset 6:39 p.m.

    Moonrise 4:29 a.m.

    Moonset 1:39 p.m.

    New Moon

    March 13

    First Quarter

    March 21

    Full Moon

    March 28

    Last Quarter

    April 4

