Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 47

High one year ago 47

Normal 44

Record: 2000 74

Low temperature 19

Low one year ago 21

Normal 26

Record: 1943 –3

Maumee stage 4.64 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 32

For March 218

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For March none (–0.55)

For the year 3.44 inches (–1.41)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For March none (–1.3)

Since July 1 30.9 inches (1.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:03 a.m.

Sunset 6:39 p.m.

Moonrise 4:29 a.m.

Moonset 1:39 p.m.