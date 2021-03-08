Monday, March 08, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 47
High one year ago 47
Normal 44
Record: 2000 74
Low temperature 19
Low one year ago 21
Normal 26
Record: 1943 –3
Maumee stage 4.64 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 32
For March 218
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For March none (–0.55)
For the year 3.44 inches (–1.41)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For March none (–1.3)
Since July 1 30.9 inches (1.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:03 a.m.
Sunset 6:39 p.m.
Moonrise 4:29 a.m.
Moonset 1:39 p.m.
New Moon
March 13
First Quarter
March 21
Full Moon
March 28
Last Quarter
April 4
