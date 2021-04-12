Monday, April 12, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 56
High one year ago 62
Normal 59
Record: 1930 90
Low temperature 44
Low one year ago 30
Normal 37
Record: 1940 21
Maumee stage 2.91 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 15
For April 127
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.44 inch
For April 1.06 inches (–0.26)
For the year 7.19 inches (–1.14)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For April trace (–0.6)
Since July 1 31.0 inches (–2.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:05 a.m.
Sunset 8:17 p.m.
Moonrise 7:38 a.m.
Moonset 8:58 p.m.
First Quarter
April 20
Full Moon
April 26
Last Quarter
May 3
New Moon
May 11
