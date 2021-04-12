Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 56

High one year ago 62

Normal 59

Record: 1930 90

Low temperature 44

Low one year ago 30

Normal 37

Record: 1940 21

Maumee stage 2.91 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 15

For April 127

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.44 inch

For April 1.06 inches (–0.26)

For the year 7.19 inches (–1.14)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For April trace (–0.6)

Since July 1 31.0 inches (–2.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:05 a.m.

Sunset 8:17 p.m.

Moonrise 7:38 a.m.

Moonset 8:58 p.m.