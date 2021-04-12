The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, April 12, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 56

    High one year ago 62

    Normal 59

    Record: 1930 90

    Low temperature 44

    Low one year ago 30

    Normal 37

    Record: 1940 21

    Maumee stage 2.91 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 15

    For April 127

    Rainfall

    For Sunday 0.44 inch

    For April 1.06 inches (–0.26)

    For the year 7.19 inches (–1.14)

    Snowfall

    For Sunday none

    For April trace (–0.6)

    Since July 1 31.0 inches (–2.1)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:05 a.m.

    Sunset 8:17 p.m.

    Moonrise 7:38 a.m.

    Moonset 8:58 p.m.

    First Quarter

    April 20

    Full Moon

    April 26

    Last Quarter 

    May 3

    New Moon

    May 11

