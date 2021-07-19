The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, July 19, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 81

    High one year ago 91

    Normal 84

    Record: 1904 97

    Low temperature 67

    Low one year ago 64

    Normal 64

    Record: 1899, 1971, 2014 50

    Maumee stage 8.61 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 9

    For July 149

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For July 5.13 inches (2.70)

    For the year 24.79 inches (2.15)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 2 a.m.

    Lowest 52% at 5 p.m.

    Average 73%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

    Sunset 9:08 p.m.

    Moonset 2:07 a.m.

    Moonrise 4:52 p.m.

    Full Moon

    July 23

    Last Quarter

    July 31

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

