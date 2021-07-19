Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 91

Normal 84

Record: 1904 97

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 64

Normal 64

Record: 1899, 1971, 2014 50

Maumee stage 8.61 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 9

For July 149

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For July 5.13 inches (2.70)

For the year 24.79 inches (2.15)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 52% at 5 p.m.

Average 73%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 9:08 p.m.

Moonset 2:07 a.m.

Moonrise 4:52 p.m.