Monday, July 19, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 91
Normal 84
Record: 1904 97
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 64
Normal 64
Record: 1899, 1971, 2014 50
Maumee stage 8.61 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 9
For July 149
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For July 5.13 inches (2.70)
For the year 24.79 inches (2.15)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 52% at 5 p.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:24 a.m.
Sunset 9:08 p.m.
Moonset 2:07 a.m.
Moonrise 4:52 p.m.
Full Moon
July 23
Last Quarter
July 31
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
