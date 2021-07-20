Tuesday, July 20, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 87
Normal 84
Record: 1930 101
Low temperature 61
Low one year ago 72
Normal 64
Record: 1910 48
Maumee stage 5.99 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 7
For July 155
Rainfall
For Monday none
For July 5.13 inches (2.58)
For the year 24.79 inch (2.03)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 53% at 1 p.m.
Average 75%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:26 a.m.
Sunset 9:08 p.m.
Moonrise 6:08 p.m.
Moonset 3:30 a.m. Wednesday
Full Moon
July 23
Last Quarter
July 31
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
