The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, July 20, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 83

    High one year ago 87

    Normal 84

    Record: 1930 101

    Low temperature 61

    Low one year ago 72

    Normal 64

    Record: 1910 48

    Maumee stage 5.99 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 7

    For July 155

    Rainfall

    For Monday  none

    For July 5.13 inches (2.58)

    For the year 24.79 inch (2.03)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 2 a.m.

    Lowest 53% at 1 p.m.

    Average 75%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:26 a.m.

    Sunset 9:08 p.m.

    Moonrise 6:08 p.m.

    Moonset 3:30 a.m. Wednesday 

    Full Moon

    July 23

    Last Quarter

    July 31

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story