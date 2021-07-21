The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, July 21, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 83

    High one year ago 84

    Normal 84

    Record: 1934 102

    Low temperature 63

    Low one year ago 69

    Normal 64

    Record: 1941 47

    Maumee stage 4.61 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 8

    For July 163

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday none

    For July 5.13 inches (2.45)

    For the year 24.79 inches (1.90)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 55% at 3 p.m.

    Average 76%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:26 a.m.

    Sunset 9:07 p.m.

    Moonrise 7:20 p.m.

    Moonset 4:26 a.m. Thursday 

    Full Moon

    July 23

    Last Quarter

    July 31

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

