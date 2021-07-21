Wednesday, July 21, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 84
Normal 84
Record: 1934 102
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 69
Normal 64
Record: 1941 47
Maumee stage 4.61 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 8
For July 163
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For July 5.13 inches (2.45)
For the year 24.79 inches (1.90)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 55% at 3 p.m.
Average 76%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:26 a.m.
Sunset 9:07 p.m.
Moonrise 7:20 p.m.
Moonset 4:26 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon
July 23
Last Quarter
July 31
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
