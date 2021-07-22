The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, July 22, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 80

    High one year ago 88

    Normal 84

    Record: 1934 104

    Low temperature 65

    Low one year ago 67

    Normal 63

    Record: 1944 44

    Maumee stage 4.42 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 8

    For July 171

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday none

    For July 5.13 inches (2.31)

    For the year 24.79 inch (1.76)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 48% at 6 p.m.

    Average 71%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:27 a.m.

    Sunset 9:06 p.m.

    Moonrise 8:25 p.m.

    Moonset 5:31 a.m. Friday

    Full Moon

    July 23

    Last Quarter

    July 31

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

