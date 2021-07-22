Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 88

Normal 84

Record: 1934 104

Low temperature 65

Low one year ago 67

Normal 63

Record: 1944 44

Maumee stage 4.42 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 8

For July 171

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For July 5.13 inches (2.31)

For the year 24.79 inch (1.76)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 48% at 6 p.m.

Average 71%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:27 a.m.

Sunset 9:06 p.m.

Moonrise 8:25 p.m.

Moonset 5:31 a.m. Friday