Thursday, July 22, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 88
Normal 84
Record: 1934 104
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 67
Normal 63
Record: 1944 44
Maumee stage 4.42 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 8
For July 171
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For July 5.13 inches (2.31)
For the year 24.79 inch (1.76)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 48% at 6 p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:27 a.m.
Sunset 9:06 p.m.
Moonrise 8:25 p.m.
Moonset 5:31 a.m. Friday
Full Moon
July 23
Last Quarter
July 31
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
