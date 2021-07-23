Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 83

Normal 84

Record: 1934 106

Low temperature 58

Low one year ago 70

Normal 63

Record: 1947 48

Maumee stage 3.56 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 5

For July 125

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For July 5.13 inches (2.18)

For the year 24.79 inches (1.63)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 58% at 1 p.m.

Average 76%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:29 a.m.

Sunset 9:05 p.m.

Moonset 6:43 a.m.

Moonrise 9:19 p.m.