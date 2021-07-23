The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, July 23, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 81

    High one year ago 83

    Normal 84

    Record: 1934 106

    Low temperature 58

    Low one year ago 70

    Normal 63

    Record: 1947 48

    Maumee stage 3.56 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 5

    For July 125

    Rainfall

    For Thursday none

    For July 5.13 inches (2.18)

    For the year 24.79 inches (1.63)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 58% at 1  p.m.

    Average 76%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:29 a.m.

    Sunset 9:05 p.m.

    Moonset 6:43 a.m.

    Moonrise 9:19 p.m. 

    Full Moon

    Today

    Last Quarter

    July 31

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story