Friday, July 23, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 83
Normal 84
Record: 1934 106
Low temperature 58
Low one year ago 70
Normal 63
Record: 1947 48
Maumee stage 3.56 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 5
For July 125
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For July 5.13 inches (2.18)
For the year 24.79 inches (1.63)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 58% at 1 p.m.
Average 76%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:29 a.m.
Sunset 9:05 p.m.
Moonset 6:43 a.m.
Moonrise 9:19 p.m.
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
July 31
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story