Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 79*

High one year ago 86

Normal 84

Record: 1933, 1934 98

Low temperature 65

Low one year ago 70

Normal 63

Record: 1904 46

Maumee stage 2.73 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 7

For July 182

Rainfall

For Friday 0.02 inch

For July 5.15 inches (2.08)

For the year 24.81 inches (1.53)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 10 a.m.

Lowest 77% at 2 p.m.

Average 85%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:30 a.m.

Sunset 9:05 p.m.

Moonrise 6:43 a.m.

Moonset 10:03 p.m.