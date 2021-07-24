Saturday, July 24, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 79*
High one year ago 86
Normal 84
Record: 1933, 1934 98
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 70
Normal 63
Record: 1904 46
Maumee stage 2.73 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 7
For July 182
Rainfall
For Friday 0.02 inch
For July 5.15 inches (2.08)
For the year 24.81 inches (1.53)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 10 a.m.
Lowest 77% at 2 p.m.
Average 85%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:30 a.m.
Sunset 9:05 p.m.
Moonrise 6:43 a.m.
Moonset 10:03 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
July 31
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
