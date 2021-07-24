The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, July 24, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Friday records

    High temperature 79*

    High one year ago 86

    Normal 84

    Record: 1933, 1934 98

    Low temperature 65

    Low one year ago 70

    Normal 63

    Record: 1904 46

    Maumee stage 2.73 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Friday 7

    For July 182

    Rainfall

    For Friday 0.02 inch

    For July 5.15 inches (2.08)

    For the year 24.81 inches (1.53)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 10 a.m.

    Lowest 77% at 2 p.m.

    Average 85%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:30 a.m.

    Sunset 9:05 p.m.

    Moonrise 6:43 a.m.

    Moonset 10:03 p.m.

    Moon phases

    Last Quarter

    July 31

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story