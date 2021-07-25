Sunday, July 25, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 85
Normal 84
Record: 1934 104
Low temperature 69
Low one year ago 68
Normal 63
Record: 1904 46
Maumee stage 4.40 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 13
For July 196
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For July 5.15 inches (1.95)
For the year 24.81 inches (1.40)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 68% at 3 p.m.
Average 82%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:30 a.m.
Sunset 9:04 p.m.
Moonrise 7:56 a.m.
Moonset 10:38 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
July 31
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story