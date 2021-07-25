The Journal Gazette
 
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, July 25, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Saturday records

    High temperature 86

    High one year ago 85

    Normal 84

    Record: 1934 104

    Low temperature 69

    Low one year ago 68

    Normal 63

    Record: 1904 46

    Maumee stage 4.40 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Saturday 13

    For July 196

    Rainfall

    For Saturday none

    For July 5.15 inches (1.95)

    For the year 24.81 inches (1.40)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 96% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 68% at 3 p.m.

    Average 82%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:30 a.m.

    Sunset 9:04 p.m.

    Moonrise 7:56 a.m.

    Moonset 10:38 p.m.

    Moon phases

    Last Quarter

    July 31

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

