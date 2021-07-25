Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 86

High one year ago 85

Normal 84

Record: 1934 104

Low temperature 69

Low one year ago 68

Normal 63

Record: 1904 46

Maumee stage 4.40 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 13

For July 196

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For July 5.15 inches (1.95)

For the year 24.81 inches (1.40)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 68% at 3 p.m.

Average 82%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:30 a.m.

Sunset 9:04 p.m.

Moonrise 7:56 a.m.

Moonset 10:38 p.m.