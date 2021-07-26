Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 88

High one year ago 87

Normal 84

Record: 1934 103

Low temperature 68

Low one year ago 64

Normal 63

Record: 1904 44

Maumee stage 4.80 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 13

For July 209

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For July 5.31 inches (1.99)

For the year 24.97 inches (1.44)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 48% at 4 p.m.

Average 74%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:30 a.m.

Sunset 9:02 p.m.

Moonrise 11:07 p.m.

Moonset 10:15 a.m. Tuesday