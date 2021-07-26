Monday, July 26, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 88
High one year ago 87
Normal 84
Record: 1934 103
Low temperature 68
Low one year ago 64
Normal 63
Record: 1904 44
Maumee stage 4.80 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 13
For July 209
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For July 5.31 inches (1.99)
For the year 24.97 inches (1.44)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 48% at 4 p.m.
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:30 a.m.
Sunset 9:02 p.m.
Moonrise 11:07 p.m.
Moonset 10:15 a.m. Tuesday
Last Quarter
July 31
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
