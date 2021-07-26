The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, July 26, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 88

    High one year ago 87

    Normal 84

    Record: 1934 103

    Low temperature 68

    Low one year ago 64

    Normal 63

    Record: 1904 44

    Maumee stage 4.80 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 13

    For July 209

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For July 5.31 inches (1.99)

    For the year 24.97 inches (1.44)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at 3 a.m.

    Lowest 48% at 4 p.m.

    Average 74%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:30 a.m.

    Sunset 9:02 p.m.

    Moonrise 11:07 p.m.

    Moonset 10:15 a.m. Tuesday

    Last Quarter

    July 31

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

