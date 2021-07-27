Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 88

High one year ago 91

Normal 84

Record: 1941 99

Low temperature 63

Low one year ago 64

Normal 63

Record: 1904 48

Maumee stage 4.01 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 11

For July 220

Rainfall

For Monday none

For July 5.31 inches (1.87)

For the year 24.97 inches (1.32)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 1 a.m.

Lowest 43% at 11 a.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:32 a.m.

Sunset 9:02 p.m.

Moonset 10:15 a.m.

Moonrise 11:32 p.m.