Tuesday, July 27, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 88
High one year ago 91
Normal 84
Record: 1941 99
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 64
Normal 63
Record: 1904 48
Maumee stage 4.01 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 11
For July 220
Rainfall
For Monday none
For July 5.31 inches (1.87)
For the year 24.97 inches (1.32)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 43% at 11 a.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:32 a.m.
Sunset 9:02 p.m.
Moonset 10:15 a.m.
Moonrise 11:32 p.m.
Last Quarter
July 31
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
