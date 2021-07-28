The Journal Gazette
 
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, July 28, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 87

    High one year ago 88

    Normal 84

    Record: 1936, 1955, 1956 99

    Low temperature 62

    Low one year ago 70

    Normal 63

    Record: 1977 50

    Maumee stage 3.86 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 10

    For July 230

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday none

    For July 5.31 inches (1.75)

    For the year 24.97 inches (1.20)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 2 a.m.

    Lowest 50% at 1 p.m.

    Average 72%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:32 a.m.

    Sunset 9:00 p.m.

    Moonset 11:20 a.m.

    Moonrise 11:55 p.m.

    Last Quarter

    July 31

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

