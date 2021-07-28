Wednesday, July 28, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 87
High one year ago 88
Normal 84
Record: 1936, 1955, 1956 99
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 70
Normal 63
Record: 1977 50
Maumee stage 3.86 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 10
For July 230
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For July 5.31 inches (1.75)
For the year 24.97 inches (1.20)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 50% at 1 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:32 a.m.
Sunset 9:00 p.m.
Moonset 11:20 a.m.
Moonrise 11:55 p.m.
Last Quarter
July 31
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
