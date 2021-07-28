Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 87

High one year ago 88

Normal 84

Record: 1936, 1955, 1956 99

Low temperature 62

Low one year ago 70

Normal 63

Record: 1977 50

Maumee stage 3.86 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 10

For July 230

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For July 5.31 inches (1.75)

For the year 24.97 inches (1.20)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 50% at 1 p.m.

Average 72%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:32 a.m.

Sunset 9:00 p.m.

Moonset 11:20 a.m.

Moonrise 11:55 p.m.