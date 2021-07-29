The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, July 29, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    WEDNESDAY records

    High temperature 87

    High one year ago 83

    Normal 84

    Record: 1916 98

    Low temperature 65

    Low one year ago 62

    Normal 63

    Record: 1900 49

    Maumee stage 3.86 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 11

    For July 241

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday none

    For July 5.31 inches (1.63)

    For the year 24.97 inch (1.08)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 96% at 4 a.m.

    Lowest 61% at 2 p.m.

    Average 79%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:33 a.m.

    Sunset 8:59 p.m.

    Moonset 12:23 p.m.

    Moonrise 12:18 a.m. Friday 

    Moon phases

    Third Quarter

    July 31

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story