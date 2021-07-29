Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

WEDNESDAY records

High temperature 87

High one year ago 83

Normal 84

Record: 1916 98

Low temperature 65

Low one year ago 62

Normal 63

Record: 1900 49

Maumee stage 3.86 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 11

For July 241

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For July 5.31 inches (1.63)

For the year 24.97 inch (1.08)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 61% at 2 p.m.

Average 79%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:33 a.m.

Sunset 8:59 p.m.

Moonset 12:23 p.m.

Moonrise 12:18 a.m. Friday