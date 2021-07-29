Thursday, July 29, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
WEDNESDAY records
High temperature 87
High one year ago 83
Normal 84
Record: 1916 98
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 62
Normal 63
Record: 1900 49
Maumee stage 3.86 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 11
For July 241
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For July 5.31 inches (1.63)
For the year 24.97 inch (1.08)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 61% at 2 p.m.
Average 79%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:33 a.m.
Sunset 8:59 p.m.
Moonset 12:23 p.m.
Moonrise 12:18 a.m. Friday
Moon phases
Third Quarter
July 31
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
