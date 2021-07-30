The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, July 30, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 86

    High one year ago 86

    Normal 84

    Record: 1916 98

    Low temperature 71

    Low one year ago 64

    Normal 63

    Record: 1904 47

    Maumee stage 4.20 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 14

    For July 255

    Rainfall

    For Thursday 0.28 inch

    For July 5.59 inches (1.79)

    For the year 25.25 inches (1.24)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 65% at 3 p.m.

    Average 81%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:35 a.m.

    Sunset 8:59 p.m.

    Moonset 1:24 p.m.

    Moonset 12:40 a.m. Saturday

    Moon phases

    Last Quarter

    July 31

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

