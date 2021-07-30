Friday, July 30, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 86
Normal 84
Record: 1916 98
Low temperature 71
Low one year ago 64
Normal 63
Record: 1904 47
Maumee stage 4.20 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 14
For July 255
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.28 inch
For July 5.59 inches (1.79)
For the year 25.25 inches (1.24)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 65% at 3 p.m.
Average 81%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:35 a.m.
Sunset 8:59 p.m.
Moonset 1:24 p.m.
Moonset 12:40 a.m. Saturday
Moon phases
Last Quarter
July 31
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story