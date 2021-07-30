Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 86

High one year ago 86

Normal 84

Record: 1916 98

Low temperature 71

Low one year ago 64

Normal 63

Record: 1904 47

Maumee stage 4.20 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 14

For July 255

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.28 inch

For July 5.59 inches (1.79)

For the year 25.25 inches (1.24)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 65% at 3 p.m.

Average 81%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:35 a.m.

Sunset 8:59 p.m.

Moonset 1:24 p.m.

Moonset 12:40 a.m. Saturday