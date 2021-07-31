Dressel sets world record in 100 fly

TOKYO – Caeleb Dressel added a world record to his growing medal haul.

Katie Ledecky closed out her Olympics with another victory, too.

Dressel won his third gold medal of the Tokyo Games with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly Saturday.

About 20 minutes later, Ledecky claimed her expected gold in the 800 freestyle, though she was pushed hard by Australian rival Ariarne Titmus.

Ledecky finished up with two golds, two silver and a fifth-place finish at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre – not as successful as she was five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, but not bad at all.

Dressel led right from the start and held off Hungary's Kristof Milak to touch in 49.45 seconds, breaking the mark of 49.50 that the American set at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju.

Milak, winner of the 200 fly, earned the silver with a blistering 49.68.

When he saw the “WR” beside his name, Dressel smiled and joined hands with Milak in the lane next to him. They raised their arms together before Dressel flexed his left arm and pumped it in the air.

Ledecky became the first female swimmer to capture six individual gold medals with her third straight Olympic title in the 800 free.

Ledecky led all the way in a race she hasn't lost since 2010, winning with a time of 8:12.57 seconds.

Titmus closed strong to claim the silver in 8:13.83, while the bronze went to Italy's Simona Quadarella in 8:18.35.

Ledecky lost her first two individual matchups with Titmus, but finally beat the Terminator in their final showdown.

Busy morning

Shortly after collecting his gold medal, Dressel had to hustle back to the deck for the semifinals of the 50 freestyle, where he won his heat. He was also anchoring the 4x100 mixed medley relay, a new Olympic event that features two men and two women on each team.

Dressel is expected to take part in two more finals Sunday, the last day of the swimming competition.

If Dressel sweeps his events, he'll become the only the fourth swimmer and fifth athlete overall to win six gold medals at a single Olympics.

Swimming icon Michael Phelps did it twice, capturing six golds at the 2004 Athens Games before setting the record with eight golds in Beijing four years later.

Phelps broke the mark held by Mark Spitz, who won seven golds at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Biles out

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Olympic event finals Sunday in the vault and uneven bars, according to USA Gymnastics.

She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she'll compete in the finals for floor exercise on Monday or balance beam a day later. Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver there.