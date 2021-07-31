Saturday, July 31, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 79
Normal 83
Record: 1999 100
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 68
Normal 63
Record: 1904 48
Maumee stage 4.16 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 6
For July 260
Rainfall
For Friday none
For July 5.59 inches (1.66)
For the year 25.25 inches (1.11)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 52% at 2 p.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:36 a.m.
Sunset 8:58 p.m.
Moonset 2:25 p.m.
Moonrise 1:05 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Today
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
