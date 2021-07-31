The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, July 31, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Friday records

    High temperature 79

    High one year ago 79

    Normal 83

    Record: 1999 100

    Low temperature 63

    Low one year ago 68

    Normal 63

    Record: 1904 48

    Maumee stage 4.16 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Friday 6

    For July 260

    Rainfall

    For Friday none

    For July 5.59 inches (1.66)

    For the year 25.25 inches (1.11)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 2 a.m.

    Lowest 52% at 2 p.m.

    Average 73%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:36 a.m.

    Sunset 8:58 p.m.

    Moonset 2:25 p.m.

    Moonrise 1:05 a.m. Sunday

    Moon phases

    Last Quarter

    Today

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

