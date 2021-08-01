The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 01, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Saturday records

    High temperature 78

    High one year ago 81

    Normal 83

    Record: 1999 98

    Low temperature 59

    Low one year ago 64

    Normal 63

    Record: 1899 46

    Maumee stage 3.87 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Saturday 4

    For July 264

    Rainfall

    For Saturday none

    For July 5.59 inches (1.54)

    For the year 25.25 inches (0.99)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 54% at 3 p.m.

    Average 74%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:37 a.m.

    Sunset 8:57 p.m.

    Moonset 3:26 p.m.

    Moonrise 1:33 a.m. Monday

    Moon phases

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

