Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 78
High one year ago 81
Normal 83
Record: 1999 98
Low temperature 59
Low one year ago 64
Normal 63
Record: 1899 46
Maumee stage 3.87 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 4
For July 264
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For July 5.59 inches (1.54)
For the year 25.25 inches (0.99)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 54% at 3 p.m.
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:37 a.m.
Sunset 8:57 p.m.
Moonset 3:26 p.m.
Moonrise 1:33 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
