Monday, August 02, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 70
Normal 83
Record: 1953, 1955 96
Low temperature 61
Low one year ago 66
Normal 63
Record: 1952, 1992 49
Maumee stage 2.86 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 5
For August 5
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For August none (–0.12)
For the year 25.25 inches (0.87)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 40% at 1 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:37 a.m.
Sunset 8:55 p.m.
Moonrise 1:33 a.m.
Moonset 4:27 p.m.
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
