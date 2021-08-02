The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Weather
    Monday, August 02, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 79

    High one year ago 70

    Normal 83

    Record: 1953, 1955 96

    Low temperature 61

    Low one year ago 66

    Normal 63

    Record: 1952, 1992 49

    Maumee stage 2.86 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 5

    For August 5

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For August none (–0.12)

    For the year 25.25 inches (0.87)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 40% at 1 p.m.

    Average 69%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:37 a.m.

    Sunset 8:55 p.m.

    Moonrise 1:33 a.m.

    Moonset 4:27 p.m.

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

