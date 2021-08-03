Tuesday, August 03, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 80
Normal 83
Record: 1964 98
Low temperature 53
Low one year ago 64
Normal 63
Record: 1927 47
Maumee stage 2.30 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 0
For August 4
Rainfall
For Monday none
For August none (-0.24)
For the year 25.25 inches (0.75)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 43% at 3 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:39 a.m.
Sunset 8:54 p.m.
Moonset 5:27 p.m.
Moonrise 2:43 a.m. Wednesday
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
