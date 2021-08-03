The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, August 03, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 77

    High one year ago 80

    Normal 83

    Record: 1964 98

    Low temperature 53

    Low one year ago 64

    Normal 63

    Record: 1927 47

    Maumee stage 2.30 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 0

    For August 4

    Rainfall

    For Monday none

    For August none (-0.24)

    For the year 25.25 inches (0.75)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 43% at 3 p.m.

    Average 68%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:39 a.m.

    Sunset 8:54 p.m.

    Moonset 5:27 p.m.

    Moonrise 2:43 a.m. Wednesday

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

