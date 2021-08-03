Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 80

Normal 83

Record: 1964 98

Low temperature 53

Low one year ago 64

Normal 63

Record: 1927 47

Maumee stage 2.30 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 0

For August 4

Rainfall

For Monday none

For August none (-0.24)

For the year 25.25 inches (0.75)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 43% at 3 p.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:39 a.m.

Sunset 8:54 p.m.

Moonset 5:27 p.m.

Moonrise 2:43 a.m. Wednesday