Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 82

Normal 83

Record: 1944, 1964 97

Low temperature 53

Low one year ago 63

Normal 63

Record: 1965 42

Maumee stage 2.39 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 2

For August 6

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For August none (-0.36)

For the year 25.25 inches (0.63)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 40% at 2 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:40 a.m.

Sunset 8:53 p.m.

Moonset 6:25 p.m.

Moonrise 3:29 a.m. Thursday