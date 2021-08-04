The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, August 04, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 80

    High one year ago 82

    Normal 83

    Record: 1944, 1964 97

    Low temperature 53

    Low one year ago 63

    Normal 63

    Record: 1965 42

    Maumee stage 2.39 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 2

    For August 6

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday none

    For August none (-0.36)

    For the year 25.25 inches (0.63)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 40% at 2 p.m.

    Average 69%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:40 a.m.

    Sunset 8:53 p.m.

    Moonset 6:25 p.m.

    Moonrise 3:29 a.m. Thursday

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

