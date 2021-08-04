Wednesday, August 04, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 82
Normal 83
Record: 1944, 1964 97
Low temperature 53
Low one year ago 63
Normal 63
Record: 1965 42
Maumee stage 2.39 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 2
For August 6
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For August none (-0.36)
For the year 25.25 inches (0.63)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 40% at 2 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:40 a.m.
Sunset 8:53 p.m.
Moonset 6:25 p.m.
Moonrise 3:29 a.m. Thursday
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story