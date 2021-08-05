Thursday, August 05, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 74
Normal 83
Record: 1904 98
Low temperature 54
Low one year ago 53
Normal 63
Record: 1904 44
Maumee stage 2.19 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 3
For August 9
Rai nfall
For Wednesday none
For August none (–0.49)
For the year 25.25 inch (0.50)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 38% at 3 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:40 a.m.
Sunset 8:51 p.m.
Moonset 7:18 p.m.
Moonrise 4:22 a.m. Friday
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
