The Journal Gazette
 
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, August 05, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 82

    High one year ago 74

    Normal 83

    Record: 1904 98

    Low temperature 54

    Low one year ago 53

    Normal 63

    Record: 1904 44

    Maumee stage 2.19 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 3

    For August 9

    Rai nfall

    For Wednesday none

    For August none (–0.49)

    For the year 25.25 inch (0.50)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 38% at 3 p.m.

    Average 68%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:40 a.m.

    Sunset 8:51 p.m.

    Moonset 7:18 p.m.

    Moonrise 4:22 a.m. Friday

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

