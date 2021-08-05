Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 74

Normal 83

Record: 1904 98

Low temperature 54

Low one year ago 53

Normal 63

Record: 1904 44

Maumee stage 2.19 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 3

For August 9

Rai nfall

For Wednesday none

For August none (–0.49)

For the year 25.25 inch (0.50)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 38% at 3 p.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:40 a.m.

Sunset 8:51 p.m.

Moonset 7:18 p.m.

Moonrise 4:22 a.m. Friday