The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, August 06, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 83

    High one year ago 77

    Normal 83

    Record: 1918 102

    Low temperature 56

    Low one year ago 49

    Normal 63

    Record: 1910 48

    Maumee stage 1.90 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 5

    For August 14

    Rainfall

    For Thursday none

    For August none (-0.60)

    For the year 25.25 inches (0.39)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 37% at 1 p.m.

    Average 65%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:41 a.m.

    Sunset 8:50 p.m.

    Moonset 8:06 p.m.

    Moonrise 5:22 a.m. Saturday 

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story