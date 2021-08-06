Friday, August 06, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 77
Normal 83
Record: 1918 102
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 49
Normal 63
Record: 1910 48
Maumee stage 1.90 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 5
For August 14
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For August none (-0.60)
For the year 25.25 inches (0.39)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 37% at 1 p.m.
Average 65%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:41 a.m.
Sunset 8:50 p.m.
Moonset 8:06 p.m.
Moonrise 5:22 a.m. Saturday
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
