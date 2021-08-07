The Journal Gazette
 
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, August 07, 2021 1:00 am

    Fort Wayne

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Friday records

    High temperature 84

    High one year ago 79

    Normal 83

    Record: 1918 101

    Low temperature 60

    Low one year ago 53

    Normal 62

    Record: 1994 47

    Maumee stage 2.03 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Friday 7

    For August 21

    Rainfall

    For Friday none

    For August none (-0.12)

    For the year 25.25 inches (0.27)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 49% at 3 p.m.

    Average 71%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:42 a.m.

    Sunset 8:49 p.m.

    Moonset 8:47 p.m.

    Moonrise 6:28 a.m. Sunday

    New Moon

    Aug. 8

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

