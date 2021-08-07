Saturday, August 07, 2021 1:00 am
Fort Wayne
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 79
Normal 83
Record: 1918 101
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 53
Normal 62
Record: 1994 47
Maumee stage 2.03 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 7
For August 21
Rainfall
For Friday none
For August none (-0.12)
For the year 25.25 inches (0.27)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 49% at 3 p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:42 a.m.
Sunset 8:49 p.m.
Moonset 8:47 p.m.
Moonrise 6:28 a.m. Sunday
New Moon
Aug. 8
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
