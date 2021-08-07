Fort Wayne

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 84

High one year ago 79

Normal 83

Record: 1918 101

Low temperature 60

Low one year ago 53

Normal 62

Record: 1994 47

Maumee stage 2.03 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 7

For August 21

Rainfall

For Friday none

For August none (-0.12)

For the year 25.25 inches (0.27)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 49% at 3 p.m.

Average 71%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:42 a.m.

Sunset 8:49 p.m.

Moonset 8:47 p.m.

Moonrise 6:28 a.m. Sunday