Sunday, August 08, 2021 1:00 am
Fort Wayne
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 85
High one year ago 80
Normal 83
Record: 1918 97
Low temperature 64
Low one year ago 53
Normal 62
Record: 1904 44
Maumee stage 1.99 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 10
For August 31
Rainfall
For Saturday 0.10 inch
For August 0.10 inch (-0.75)
For the year 25.35 inches (0.24)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 62% at 4 p.m.
Average 80%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:43 a.m.
Sunset 8:48 p.m.
Moonrise 6:28 a.m.
Moonset 9:23 p.m.
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
