The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, August 08, 2021 1:00 am

    Fort Wayne

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Saturday records

    High temperature 85

    High one year ago 80

    Normal 83

    Record: 1918 97

    Low temperature 64

    Low one year ago 53

    Normal 62

    Record: 1904 44

    Maumee stage 1.99 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Saturday 10

    For August 31

    Rainfall

    For Saturday 0.10 inch

    For August 0.10 inch (-0.75)

    For the year 25.35 inches (0.24)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 62% at 4 p.m.

    Average 80%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:43 a.m.

    Sunset 8:48 p.m.

    Moonrise 6:28 a.m.

    Moonset 9:23 p.m. 

    New Moon

    Today

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story