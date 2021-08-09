Monday, August 09, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 88
High one year ago 83
Normal 83
Record: 1941 96
Low temperature 64
Low one year ago 54
Normal 62
Record: 1904 42
Maumee stage 2.20 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 11
For August 42
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For August 0.10 inch (–0.87)
For the year 25.35 inches (0.12)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 52% at 4 p.m.
Average 75%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:44 a.m.
Sunset 8:46 p.m.
Moonrise 7:36 a.m.
Moonset 9:53 p.m.
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
