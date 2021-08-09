Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 88

High one year ago 83

Normal 83

Record: 1941 96

Low temperature 64

Low one year ago 54

Normal 62

Record: 1904 42

Maumee stage 2.20 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 11

For August 42

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For August 0.10 inch (–0.87)

For the year 25.35 inches (0.12)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 52% at 4 p.m.

Average 75%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:44 a.m.

Sunset 8:46 p.m.

Moonrise 7:36 a.m.

Moonset 9:53 p.m.