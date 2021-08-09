The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, August 09, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 88

    High one year ago 83

    Normal 83

    Record: 1941 96

    Low temperature 64

    Low one year ago 54

    Normal 62

    Record: 1904 42

    Maumee stage 2.20 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 11

    For August 42

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For August 0.10 inch (–0.87)

    For the year 25.35 inches (0.12)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 52% at 4 p.m.

    Average 75%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:44 a.m.

    Sunset 8:46 p.m.

    Moonrise 7:36 a.m.

    Moonset 9:53 p.m.

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

