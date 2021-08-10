Tuesday, August 10, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 86
Normal 83
Record: 1934 102
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 62
Normal 62
Record: 1904 42
Maumee stage 2.05 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 10
For August 52
Rainfall
For Monday trace
For August 0.10 inch (-1.00)
For the year 25.35 inches (-0.01)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 71% at 10 a.m.
Average 82%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:46 a.m.
Sunset 8:46 p.m.
Moonrise 8:45 a.m.
Moonset 10:21 p.m.
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story