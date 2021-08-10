The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, August 10, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 82

    High one year ago 86

    Normal 83

    Record: 1934 102

    Low temperature 67

    Low one year ago 62

    Normal 62

    Record: 1904 42

    Maumee stage 2.05 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 10

    For August 52

    Rainfall

    For Monday trace

    For August 0.10 inch (-1.00)

    For the year 25.35 inches (-0.01)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 71% at 10 a.m.

    Average 82%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:46 a.m.

    Sunset 8:46 p.m.

    Moonrise 8:45 a.m.

    Moonset 10:21 p.m.

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

