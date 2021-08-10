Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 86

Normal 83

Record: 1934 102

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 62

Normal 62

Record: 1904 42

Maumee stage 2.05 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 10

For August 52

Rainfall

For Monday trace

For August 0.10 inch (-1.00)

For the year 25.35 inches (-0.01)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 71% at 10 a.m.

Average 82%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:46 a.m.

Sunset 8:46 p.m.

Moonrise 8:45 a.m.

Moonset 10:21 p.m.