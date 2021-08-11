Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 90

High one year ago 88

Normal 83

Record: 1911 97

Low temperature 71

Low one year ago 65

Normal 62

Record: 1972 44

Maumee stage 2.88 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 16

For August 68

Rainfall

For Tuesday 0.50 inch

For August 0.60 inch (–0.63)

For the year 25.85 inches (0.36)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 68% at 3 p.m.

Average 83%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:46 a.m.

Sunset 8:46 p.m.

Moonrise 9:54 a.m.

Moonset 10:47 p.m.