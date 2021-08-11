Wednesday, August 11, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 90
High one year ago 88
Normal 83
Record: 1911 97
Low temperature 71
Low one year ago 65
Normal 62
Record: 1972 44
Maumee stage 2.88 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 16
For August 68
Rainfall
For Tuesday 0.50 inch
For August 0.60 inch (–0.63)
For the year 25.85 inches (0.36)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 68% at 3 p.m.
Average 83%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:46 a.m.
Sunset 8:46 p.m.
Moonrise 9:54 a.m.
Moonset 10:47 p.m.
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full
Moon
Aug. 22
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New
Moon
Sept. 6
