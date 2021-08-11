The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, August 11, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 90

    High one year ago 88

    Normal 83

    Record: 1911 97

    Low temperature 71

    Low one year ago 65

    Normal 62

    Record: 1972 44

    Maumee stage 2.88 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 16

    For August 68

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday 0.50 inch

    For August 0.60 inch (–0.63)

    For the year 25.85 inches (0.36)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 68% at 3 p.m.

    Average 83%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:46 a.m.

    Sunset 8:46 p.m.

    Moonrise 9:54 a.m.

    Moonset 10:47 p.m.

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full

    Moon

    Aug. 22

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New

    Moon

    Sept. 6

