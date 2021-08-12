Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 88

High one year ago 83

Normal 83

Record: 1941 99

Low temperature 69

Low one year ago 65

Normal 62

Record: 1967 46

Maumee stage 3.57 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 14

For August 81

Rainfall

For Wednesday 1.02 inches

For August 1.71 inches (0.36)

For the year 26.96 inches (1.35)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 74% at 1 p.m.

Average 86%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:47 a.m.

Sunset 8:42 p.m.

Moonrise 11:04 a.m.

Moonset 11:12 p.m.