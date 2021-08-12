Thursday, August 12, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 88
High one year ago 83
Normal 83
Record: 1941 99
Low temperature 69
Low one year ago 65
Normal 62
Record: 1967 46
Maumee stage 3.57 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 14
For August 81
Rainfall
For Wednesday 1.02 inches
For August 1.71 inches (0.36)
For the year 26.96 inches (1.35)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 74% at 1 p.m.
Average 86%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:47 a.m.
Sunset 8:42 p.m.
Moonrise 11:04 a.m.
Moonset 11:12 p.m.
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Third Quarter
Aug. 30
First Quarter
Sept. 6
