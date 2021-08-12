The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, August 12, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 88

    High one year ago 83

    Normal 83

    Record: 1941 99

    Low temperature 69

    Low one year ago 65

    Normal 62

    Record: 1967 46

    Maumee stage 3.57 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 14

    For August 81

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday 1.02 inches

    For August 1.71 inches (0.36)

    For the year 26.96 inches (1.35)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 74% at 1 p.m.

    Average 86%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:47 a.m.

    Sunset 8:42 p.m.

    Moonrise 11:04 a.m.

    Moonset 11:12 p.m.

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Third Quarter

    Aug. 30

    First Quarter

    Sept. 6

