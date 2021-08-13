The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, August 13, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 84

    High one year ago 82

    Normal 82

    Record: 1918 99

    Low temperature 71

    Low one year ago 61

    Normal 62

    Record: 1902 43

    Maumee stage 4.56 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 13

    For August 94

    Rainfall

    For Thursday 0.04 inch

    For August 1.85 inches (0.37)

    For the year 27.10 inches (1.36)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 8 a.m.

    Lowest 72% at 2 p.m.

    Average 83%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:48 a.m.

    Sunset 8:41 p.m.

    Moonrise 12:14 p.m.

    Moonset 11:39 a.m. 

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

