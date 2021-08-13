Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 84

High one year ago 82

Normal 82

Record: 1918 99

Low temperature 71

Low one year ago 61

Normal 62

Record: 1902 43

Maumee stage 4.56 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 13

For August 94

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.04 inch

For August 1.85 inches (0.37)

For the year 27.10 inches (1.36)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 8 a.m.

Lowest 72% at 2 p.m.

Average 83%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:48 a.m.

Sunset 8:41 p.m.

Moonrise 12:14 p.m.

Moonset 11:39 a.m.