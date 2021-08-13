Friday, August 13, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 82
Normal 82
Record: 1918 99
Low temperature 71
Low one year ago 61
Normal 62
Record: 1902 43
Maumee stage 4.56 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 13
For August 94
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.04 inch
For August 1.85 inches (0.37)
For the year 27.10 inches (1.36)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 8 a.m.
Lowest 72% at 2 p.m.
Average 83%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:48 a.m.
Sunset 8:41 p.m.
Moonrise 12:14 p.m.
Moonset 11:39 a.m.
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
