Saturday, August 14, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 85
Normal 82
Record: 1936 98
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 58
Normal 62
Record: 1967 62
Maumee stage 4.28 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 9
For August 103
Rainfall
For Friday 0.04 inch
For August 1.89 inches (0.29)
For the year 27.14 inches (1.28)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 5 p.m.
Lowest 79% at 1 p.m.
Average 88%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:49 a.m.
Sunset 8:40 p.m.
Moonrise 1:27 p.m.
Moonset 12:08 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
First Quarter
Aug. 15
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
