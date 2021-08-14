The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, August 14, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Friday records

    High temperature 80

    High one year ago 85

    Normal 82

    Record: 1936 98

    Low temperature 67

    Low one year ago 58

    Normal 62

    Record: 1967 62

    Maumee stage 4.28 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Friday 9

    For August 103

    Rainfall

    For Friday 0.04 inch

    For August 1.89 inches (0.29)

    For the year 27.14 inches (1.28)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 5 p.m.

    Lowest 79% at 1 p.m.

    Average 88%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:49 a.m.

    Sunset 8:40 p.m.

    Moonrise 1:27 p.m.

    Moonset 12:08 a.m. Sunday

    Moon phases

    First Quarter

    Aug. 15

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

