Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 85

Normal 82

Record: 1936 98

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 58

Normal 62

Record: 1967 62

Maumee stage 4.28 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 9

For August 103

Rainfall

For Friday 0.04 inch

For August 1.89 inches (0.29)

For the year 27.14 inches (1.28)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 5 p.m.

Lowest 79% at 1 p.m.

Average 88%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:49 a.m.

Sunset 8:40 p.m.

Moonrise 1:27 p.m.

Moonset 12:08 a.m. Sunday