The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, August 15, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Saturday records

    High temperature 79

    High one year ago 86

    Normal 82

    Record: 1910, 1947 95

    Low temperature 59

    Low one year ago 62

    Normal 62

    Record: 1964 41

    Maumee stage 3.08 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Saturday 4

    For August 107

    Rainfall

    For Saturday none

    For August 1.89 inches (0.16)

    For the year 27.14 inches (1.15)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 86% at 7 a.m.

    Lowest 44% at 4 p.m.

    Average 65%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:50 a.m.

    Sunset 8:38 p.m.

    Moonrise 2:41 p.m.

    Moonset 12:42 a.m. Monday

    Moon phases

    First Quarter

    Today

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story