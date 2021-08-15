Sunday, August 15, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 86
Normal 82
Record: 1910, 1947 95
Low temperature 59
Low one year ago 62
Normal 62
Record: 1964 41
Maumee stage 3.08 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 4
For August 107
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For August 1.89 inches (0.16)
For the year 27.14 inches (1.15)
Relative humidity
Highest 86% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 44% at 4 p.m.
Average 65%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:50 a.m.
Sunset 8:38 p.m.
Moonrise 2:41 p.m.
Moonset 12:42 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
