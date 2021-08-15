Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 79

High one year ago 86

Normal 82

Record: 1910, 1947 95

Low temperature 59

Low one year ago 62

Normal 62

Record: 1964 41

Maumee stage 3.08 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 4

For August 107

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For August 1.89 inches (0.16)

For the year 27.14 inches (1.15)

Relative humidity

Highest 86% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 44% at 4 p.m.

Average 65%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:50 a.m.

Sunset 8:38 p.m.

Moonrise 2:41 p.m.

Moonset 12:42 a.m. Monday