Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 89

Normal 82

Record: 1965 95

Low temperature 54

Low one year ago 61

Normal 62

Record: 1962, 2014 43

Maumee stage 2.65 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 1

For August 108

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For August 1.89 inches (0.03)

For the year 27.14 inches (1.02)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 52% at 3 p.m.

Average 73%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:50 a.m.

Sunset 8:38 p.m.

Moonset 12:42 a.m.

Moonrist 3:55 p.m.