Monday, August 16, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 89
Normal 82
Record: 1965 95
Low temperature 54
Low one year ago 61
Normal 62
Record: 1962, 2014 43
Maumee stage 2.65 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 1
For August 108
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For August 1.89 inches (0.03)
For the year 27.14 inches (1.02)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 52% at 3 p.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:50 a.m.
Sunset 8:38 p.m.
Moonset 12:42 a.m.
Moonrist 3:55 p.m.
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
