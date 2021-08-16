The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, August 16, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 77

    High one year ago 89

    Normal 82

    Record: 1965 95

    Low temperature 54

    Low one year ago 61

    Normal 62

    Record: 1962, 2014 43

    Maumee stage 2.65 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 1

    For August 108

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For August 1.89 inches (0.03)

    For the year 27.14 inches (1.02)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 52% at 3 p.m.

    Average 73%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:50 a.m.

    Sunset 8:38 p.m.

    Moonset 12:42 a.m.

    Moonrist 3:55 p.m.

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

