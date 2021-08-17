Tuesday, August 17, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 76
High one year ago 83
Normal 82
Record: 1908, 1965, 1988 95
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 60
Normal 62
Record: 2004 46
Maumee stage 2.51 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 4
For August 112
Rainfall
For Monday 0.01 inch
For August 1.90 inches (–0.09)
For the year 27.15 inches (0.90)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 76% at noon
Average 85%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:51 a.m.
Sunset 8:37 p.m.
Moonset 12:42 a.m.
Moonrise 3:55 p.m.
Full Moon
Aug. 23
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
