    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, August 17, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 76

    High one year ago 83

    Normal 82

    Record: 1908, 1965, 1988 95

    Low temperature 62

    Low one year ago 60

    Normal 62

    Record: 2004 46

    Maumee stage 2.51 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 4

    For August 112

    Rainfall

    For Monday 0.01 inch

    For August 1.90 inches (–0.09)

    For the year 27.15 inches (0.90)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 93% at 7 a.m.

    Lowest 76% at noon

    Average 85%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:51 a.m.

    Sunset 8:37 p.m.

    Moonset 12:42 a.m.

    Moonrise 3:55 p.m.

    Full Moon

    Aug. 23

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

