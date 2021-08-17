Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 76

High one year ago 83

Normal 82

Record: 1908, 1965, 1988 95

Low temperature 62

Low one year ago 60

Normal 62

Record: 2004 46

Maumee stage 2.51 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 4

For August 112

Rainfall

For Monday 0.01 inch

For August 1.90 inches (–0.09)

For the year 27.15 inches (0.90)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 76% at noon

Average 85%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:51 a.m.

Sunset 8:37 p.m.

Moonset 12:42 a.m.

Moonrise 3:55 p.m.