Wednesday, August 18, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 83
Normal 82
Record: 1988 98
Low temperature 64
Low one year ago 57
Normal 61
Record: 1902 44
Maumee stage 2.51 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 8
For August 120
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For August 1.90 (–0.21)
For the year 27.15 (0.78)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 72% at 4 p.m.
Average 86%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:52 a.m.
Sunset 8:35 p.m.
Moonset 1:24 a.m.
Moonrise 5:07 p.m.
Full Moon
Aug. 23
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
