    Wednesday, August 18, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 82

    High one year ago 83

    Normal 82

    Record: 1988 98

    Low temperature 64

    Low one year ago 57

    Normal 61

    Record: 1902 44

    Maumee stage 2.51 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 8

    For August 120

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday none

    For August 1.90 (–0.21)

    For the year 27.15 (0.78)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at 3 a.m.

    Lowest 72% at 4 p.m.

    Average 86%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:52 a.m.

    Sunset 8:35 p.m.

    Moonset 1:24 a.m.

    Moonrise 5:07 p.m.

    Full Moon

    Aug. 23

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

