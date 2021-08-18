Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 83

Normal 82

Record: 1988 98

Low temperature 64

Low one year ago 57

Normal 61

Record: 1902 44

Maumee stage 2.51 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 8

For August 120

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For August 1.90 (–0.21)

For the year 27.15 (0.78)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 72% at 4 p.m.

Average 86%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:52 a.m.

Sunset 8:35 p.m.

Moonset 1:24 a.m.

Moonrise 5:07 p.m.