Thursday, August 19, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 87
High one year ago 79
Normal 82
Record: 1947 95
Low temperature 68
Low one year ago 58
Normal 61
Record: 1963 46
Maumee stage 2.31 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 13
For August 133
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For August 1.90 inches (–0.34)
For the year 27.15 inches (0.65)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 61% at 5 p.m.
Average 81%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:53 a.m.
Sunset 8:34 p.m.
Moonset 2:15 a.m.
Moonrise 6:13p.m.
Moon phases
Full Moon
Aug. 23
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
