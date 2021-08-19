The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, August 19, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Wednesday records

    High temperature 87

    High one year ago 79

    Normal 82

    Record: 1947 95

    Low temperature 68

    Low one year ago 58

    Normal 61

    Record: 1963 46

    Maumee stage 2.31 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 13

    For August 133

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday none

    For August 1.90 inches (–0.34)

    For the year 27.15 inches (0.65)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at 3 a.m.

    Lowest 61% at 5 p.m.

    Average 81%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:53 a.m.

    Sunset 8:34 p.m.

    Moonset 2:15 a.m.

    Moonrise 6:13p.m.

    Moon phases

    Full Moon

    Aug. 23

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

