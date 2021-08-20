The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, August 20, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday's records

    High temperature 85

    High one year ago 80

    Normal 82

    Record: 1983 99

    Low temperature 68

    Low one year ago 54

    Normal 61

    Record: 1964 48

    Maumee stage 2.22 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 12

    For August 145

    Rainfall

    For Thursday none

    For August 1.91 inches (-0.44)

    For the year 27.16 inches (0.55)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 61% at 5 p.m.

    Average 81%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:55 a.m.

    Sunset 8:31 p.m.

    Moonrise 7:57 p.m.

    Moonset 5:35 a.m. Saturday

    Moon phases

    Full Moon

    Aug. 22

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story