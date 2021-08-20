Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday's records

High temperature 85

High one year ago 80

Normal 82

Record: 1983 99

Low temperature 68

Low one year ago 54

Normal 61

Record: 1964 48

Maumee stage 2.22 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 12

For August 145

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For August 1.91 inches (-0.44)

For the year 27.16 inches (0.55)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 61% at 5 p.m.

Average 81%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:55 a.m.

Sunset 8:31 p.m.

Moonrise 7:57 p.m.

Moonset 5:35 a.m. Saturday