Friday, August 20, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday's records
High temperature 85
High one year ago 80
Normal 82
Record: 1983 99
Low temperature 68
Low one year ago 54
Normal 61
Record: 1964 48
Maumee stage 2.22 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 12
For August 145
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For August 1.91 inches (-0.44)
For the year 27.16 inches (0.55)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 61% at 5 p.m.
Average 81%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:55 a.m.
Sunset 8:31 p.m.
Moonrise 7:57 p.m.
Moonset 5:35 a.m. Saturday
Moon phases
Full Moon
Aug. 22
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
