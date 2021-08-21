Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 86

High one year ago 81

Normal 82

Record: 1962 101

Low temperature 65

Low one year ago 52

Normal 61

Record: 1908 46

Maumee stage 1.85 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 11

For August 156

Rainfall

For Friday none

For August 1.91 inches (-0.56)

For the year 27.16 inches (0.43)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at midnight

Lowest 55% at 5 p.m.

Average 78%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:56 a.m.

Sunset 8:29 p.m.

Moonset 5:35 a.m.

Moonrise 8:35 p.m.