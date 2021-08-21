Saturday, August 21, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 81
Normal 82
Record: 1962 101
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 52
Normal 61
Record: 1908 46
Maumee stage 1.85 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 11
For August 156
Rainfall
For Friday none
For August 1.91 inches (-0.56)
For the year 27.16 inches (0.43)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at midnight
Lowest 55% at 5 p.m.
Average 78%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:56 a.m.
Sunset 8:29 p.m.
Moonset 5:35 a.m.
Moonrise 8:35 p.m.
Moon phases
Full Moon
Aug. 23
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
