The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, August 21, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Friday records

    High temperature 86

    High one year ago 81

    Normal 82

    Record: 1962 101

    Low temperature 65

    Low one year ago 52

    Normal 61

    Record: 1908 46

    Maumee stage 1.85 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Friday 11

    For August 156

    Rainfall

    For Friday none

    For August 1.91 inches (-0.56)

    For the year 27.16 inches (0.43)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at midnight

    Lowest 55% at 5 p.m.

    Average 78%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:56 a.m.

    Sunset 8:29 p.m.

    Moonset 5:35 a.m.

    Moonrise 8:35 p.m.

    Moon phases

    Full Moon

    Aug. 23

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story