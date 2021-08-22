Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 87

High one year ago 86

Normal 82

Record: 1983 99

Low temperature 65

Low one year ago 55

Normal 61

Record: 1908 45

Maumee stage 2.05 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 11

For August 167

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For August 1.91 inches (-0.67)

For the year 27.16 inch (0.32)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 59% at 3 p.m.

Average 78%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:57 a.m.

Sunset 8:28 p.m.

Moonrise 9:06 p.m.

Moonset 7:57 a.m. Monday