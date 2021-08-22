Sunday, August 22, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 87
High one year ago 86
Normal 82
Record: 1983 99
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 55
Normal 61
Record: 1908 45
Maumee stage 2.05 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 11
For August 167
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For August 1.91 inches (-0.67)
For the year 27.16 inch (0.32)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 59% at 3 p.m.
Average 78%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:57 a.m.
Sunset 8:28 p.m.
Moonrise 9:06 p.m.
Moonset 7:57 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
