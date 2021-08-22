The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 22, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Saturday records

    High temperature 87

    High one year ago 86

    Normal 82

    Record: 1983 99

    Low temperature 65

    Low one year ago 55

    Normal 61

    Record: 1908 45

    Maumee stage 2.05 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Saturday 11

    For August 167

    Rainfall

    For Saturday none

    For August 1.91 inches (-0.67)

    For the year 27.16 inch (0.32)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 2 a.m.

    Lowest 59% at 3 p.m.

    Average 78%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:57 a.m.

    Sunset 8:28 p.m.

    Moonrise 9:06 p.m.

    Moonset 7:57 a.m. Monday

    Moon phases

    Full Moon

    Today

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

