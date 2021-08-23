The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, August 23, 2021 1:00 am

    Fort Wayne

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 88

    High one year ago 87

    Normal 82

    Record: 1936 98

    Low temperature 66

    Low one year ago 58

    Normal 61

    Record: 1907, 1909, 1923 46

    Maumee stage 1.73 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 12

    For August 179

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For August 1.91 inches (–0.79)

    For the year 27.16 inches (0.20)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 59% at 2 p.m.

    Average 80%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:57 a.m.

    Sunset 8:28 p.m.

    Moonrise 9:06 p.m.

    Moonset 6:47 a.m.

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story