Fort Wayne

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 88

High one year ago 87

Normal 82

Record: 1936 98

Low temperature 66

Low one year ago 58

Normal 61

Record: 1907, 1909, 1923 46

Maumee stage 1.73 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 12

For August 179

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For August 1.91 inches (–0.79)

For the year 27.16 inches (0.20)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 59% at 2 p.m.

Average 80%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:57 a.m.

Sunset 8:28 p.m.

Moonrise 9:06 p.m.

Moonset 6:47 a.m.