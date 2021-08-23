Monday, August 23, 2021 1:00 am
Fort Wayne
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 88
High one year ago 87
Normal 82
Record: 1936 98
Low temperature 66
Low one year ago 58
Normal 61
Record: 1907, 1909, 1923 46
Maumee stage 1.73 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 12
For August 179
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For August 1.91 inches (–0.79)
For the year 27.16 inches (0.20)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 59% at 2 p.m.
Average 80%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:57 a.m.
Sunset 8:28 p.m.
Moonrise 9:06 p.m.
Moonset 6:47 a.m.
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
