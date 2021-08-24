Tuesday, August 24, 2021 1:00 am
Fort Wayne
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 87
Normal 81
Record: 1936 95
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 59
Normal 60
Record: 1902 44
Maumee stage 1.77 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 11
For August 190
Rainfall
For Monday none
For August 1.91 inches (–0.90)
For the year 27.16 inches (0.09)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 57% at 3 p.m.
Average 79%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:58 a.m.
Sunset 8:26 p.m.
Moonset 9:04 a.m.
Moonrise 9:56 p.m.
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
