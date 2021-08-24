Fort Wayne

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 86

High one year ago 87

Normal 81

Record: 1936 95

Low temperature 65

Low one year ago 59

Normal 60

Record: 1902 44

Maumee stage 1.77 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 11

For August 190

Rainfall

For Monday none

For August 1.91 inches (–0.90)

For the year 27.16 inches (0.09)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 57% at 3 p.m.

Average 79%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:58 a.m.

Sunset 8:26 p.m.

Moonset 9:04 a.m.

Moonrise 9:56 p.m.