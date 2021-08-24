The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, August 24, 2021 1:00 am

    Fort Wayne

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 86

    High one year ago 87

    Normal 81

    Record: 1936 95

    Low temperature 65

    Low one year ago 59

    Normal 60

    Record: 1902 44

    Maumee stage 1.77 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 11

    For August 190

    Rainfall

    For Monday none

    For August 1.91 inches (–0.90)

    For the year 27.16 inches (0.09)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 57% at 3 p.m.

    Average 79%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:58 a.m.

    Sunset 8:26 p.m.

    Moonset 9:04 a.m.

    Moonrise 9:56 p.m.

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story