Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 92
High one year ago 90
Normal 81
Record: 1899, 1947, 1962 95
Low temperature 68
Low one year ago 64
Normal 60
Record: 1987 44
Maumee stage 1.77 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 15
For August 205
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For August 1.91 inches (–1.02)
For the year 27.16 inches (–0.03)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at midnight
Lowest 54% at 5 p.m.
Average 75%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:59 a.m.
Sunset 8:25 p.m.
Moonset 9:04 a.m.
Moonrise 9:56 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 11
Full Moon
Sept. 20
