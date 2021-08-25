Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 92

High one year ago 90

Normal 81

Record: 1899, 1947, 1962 95

Low temperature 68

Low one year ago 64

Normal 60

Record: 1987 44

Maumee stage 1.77 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 15

For August 205

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For August 1.91 inches (–1.02)

For the year 27.16 inches (–0.03)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at midnight

Lowest 54% at 5 p.m.

Average 75%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:59 a.m.

Sunset 8:25 p.m.

Moonset 9:04 a.m.

Moonrise 9:56 p.m.