    Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 92

    High one year ago 90

    Normal 81

    Record: 1899, 1947, 1962 95

    Low temperature 68

    Low one year ago 64

    Normal 60

    Record: 1987 44

    Maumee stage 1.77 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 15

    For August 205

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday none

    For August 1.91 inches (–1.02)

    For the year 27.16 inches (–0.03)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 96% at midnight

    Lowest 54% at 5 p.m.

    Average 75%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:59 a.m.

    Sunset 8:25 p.m.

    Moonset 9:04 a.m.

    Moonrise 9:56 p.m.

    Moon phases

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 11

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

