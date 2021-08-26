The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, August 26, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    WEDNESDAY records

    High temperature 90

    High one year ago 90

    Normal 81

    Record: 1948 95

    Low temperature 70

    Low one year ago 67

    Normal 60

    Record: 1944 44

    Maumee stage 1.78 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Wednesday 15

    For August 220

    Rainfall

    For Wednesday 0.01 inch

    For August 13.42 inch (1.84)

    For the year 27.17 inch (–0.14)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at 3 a.m.

    Lowest 59% at 4 p.m.

    Average 78%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:01 a.m.

    Sunset 8:22 p.m.

    Moonset 11:11 a.m.

    Moonrise 10:42 p.m.

    Moon phases

    Third Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

