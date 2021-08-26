Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

WEDNESDAY records

High temperature 90

High one year ago 90

Normal 81

Record: 1948 95

Low temperature 70

Low one year ago 67

Normal 60

Record: 1944 44

Maumee stage 1.78 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 15

For August 220

Rainfall

For Wednesday 0.01 inch

For August 13.42 inch (1.84)

For the year 27.17 inch (–0.14)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 59% at 4 p.m.

Average 78%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:01 a.m.

Sunset 8:22 p.m.

Moonset 11:11 a.m.

Moonrise 10:42 p.m.