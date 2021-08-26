Thursday, August 26, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
WEDNESDAY records
High temperature 90
High one year ago 90
Normal 81
Record: 1948 95
Low temperature 70
Low one year ago 67
Normal 60
Record: 1944 44
Maumee stage 1.78 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 15
For August 220
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.01 inch
For August 13.42 inch (1.84)
For the year 27.17 inch (–0.14)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 59% at 4 p.m.
Average 78%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:01 a.m.
Sunset 8:22 p.m.
Moonset 11:11 a.m.
Moonrise 10:42 p.m.
Moon phases
Third Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
