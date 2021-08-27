Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 87

High one year ago 90

Normal 81

Record: 1948, 1953 96

Low temperature 70

Low one year ago 65

Normal 60

Record: 1907 45

Maumee stage 1.73 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 14

For August 234

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.09 inch

For August 2.01 inches (-1.16)

For the year 27.26 inches (-0.17)

Relative humidity

Highest 94% at 6 p.m.

Lowest 70% at 2 p.m.

Average 82%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:02 a.m.

Sunset 8:20 p.m.

Moonset 12:12 p.m.

Moonrise 11:06 p.m.