    •  
    Weather
    Friday, August 27, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 87

    High one year ago 90

    Normal 81

    Record: 1948, 1953 96

    Low temperature 70

    Low one year ago 65

    Normal 60

    Record: 1907 45

    Maumee stage 1.73 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 14

    For August 234

    Rainfall

    For Thursday 0.09 inch

    For August 2.01 inches (-1.16)

    For the year 27.26 inches (-0.17)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 94% at 6 p.m.

    Lowest 70% at 2 p.m.

    Average 82%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:02 a.m.

    Sunset 8:20 p.m.

    Moonset 12:12 p.m.

    Moonrise 11:06 p.m.

    Moon phases

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

