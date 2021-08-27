Friday, August 27, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 87
High one year ago 90
Normal 81
Record: 1948, 1953 96
Low temperature 70
Low one year ago 65
Normal 60
Record: 1907 45
Maumee stage 1.73 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 14
For August 234
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.09 inch
For August 2.01 inches (-1.16)
For the year 27.26 inches (-0.17)
Relative humidity
Highest 94% at 6 p.m.
Lowest 70% at 2 p.m.
Average 82%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:02 a.m.
Sunset 8:20 p.m.
Moonset 12:12 p.m.
Moonrise 11:06 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Sept. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
