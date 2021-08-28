The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, August 28, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Friday records

    High temperature 89

    High one year ago 90

    Normal 81

    Record: 1948 96

    Low temperature 67

    Low one year ago 72

    Normal 60

    Record: 1910 45

    Maumee stage 2.77 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Friday 13

    For August 247

    Rainfall

    For Friday 0.01 inch

    For August 2.19 inches (-1.10)

    For the year 27.44 inches (-0.11)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at midnight

    Lowest 67% at 5 p.m.

    Average 84%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:04 a.m.

    Sunset 8:17 p.m.

    Moonset 1:14 p.m.

    Moonrise 11:32 p.m.

    Moon phases

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

