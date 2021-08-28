Saturday, August 28, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 89
High one year ago 90
Normal 81
Record: 1948 96
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 72
Normal 60
Record: 1910 45
Maumee stage 2.77 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 13
For August 247
Rainfall
For Friday 0.01 inch
For August 2.19 inches (-1.10)
For the year 27.44 inches (-0.11)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at midnight
Lowest 67% at 5 p.m.
Average 84%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:04 a.m.
Sunset 8:17 p.m.
Moonset 1:14 p.m.
Moonrise 11:32 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Sept. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
