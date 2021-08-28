Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 89

High one year ago 90

Normal 81

Record: 1948 96

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 72

Normal 60

Record: 1910 45

Maumee stage 2.77 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 13

For August 247

Rainfall

For Friday 0.01 inch

For August 2.19 inches (-1.10)

For the year 27.44 inches (-0.11)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at midnight

Lowest 67% at 5 p.m.

Average 84%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:04 a.m.

Sunset 8:17 p.m.

Moonset 1:14 p.m.

Moonrise 11:32 p.m.