    Weather
    Sunday, August 29, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Saturday records

    High temperature 89

    High one year ago 92

    Normal 81

    Record: 1909, 1948, 1953 95

    Low temperature 68

    Low one year ago 70

    Normal 59

    Record: 1986 42

    Maumee stage 2.69 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Saturday 14

    For August 261

    Rainfall

    For Saturday none

    For August 2.19 inch (-1.23)

    For the year 27.44 inches (-0.24)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 97% at midnight

    Lowest 63% at 2 p.m.

    Average 80%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:04 a.m.

    Sunset 8:17 p.m.

    Moonset 2:15 p.m.

    Moonrise 12:02 a.m. Monday

    Moon phases

    Last Quarter

    Aug. 30

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

