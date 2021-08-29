Sunday, August 29, 2021 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 89
High one year ago 92
Normal 81
Record: 1909, 1948, 1953 95
Low temperature 68
Low one year ago 70
Normal 59
Record: 1986 42
Maumee stage 2.69 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 14
For August 261
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For August 2.19 inch (-1.23)
For the year 27.44 inches (-0.24)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at midnight
Lowest 63% at 2 p.m.
Average 80%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:04 a.m.
Sunset 8:17 p.m.
Moonset 2:15 p.m.
Moonrise 12:02 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Aug. 30
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
