Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 89

High one year ago 92

Normal 81

Record: 1909, 1948, 1953 95

Low temperature 68

Low one year ago 70

Normal 59

Record: 1986 42

Maumee stage 2.69 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 14

For August 261

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For August 2.19 inch (-1.23)

For the year 27.44 inches (-0.24)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at midnight

Lowest 63% at 2 p.m.

Average 80%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:04 a.m.

Sunset 8:17 p.m.

Moonset 2:15 p.m.

Moonrise 12:02 a.m. Monday