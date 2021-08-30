The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, August 30, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Sunday records

    High temperature 89

    High one year ago 79

    Normal 81

    Record: 1948, 1953, 1983 95

    Low temperature 70

    Low one year ago 57

    Normal 59

    Record: 1965 38

    Maumee stage 2.78 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Sunday 15

    For August 276

    Rainfall

    For Sunday none

    For August 2.19 inches (–1.36)

    For the year 27.44 (–0.37)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 96% at 6 a.m.

    Lowest 56% 3 p.m.

    Average 76%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:04 a.m.

    Sunset 8:17 p.m.

    Moonset 2:15 p.m.

    Moonrise 12:02 a.m.

    Last Quarter

    Today

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

