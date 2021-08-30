Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 89

High one year ago 79

Normal 81

Record: 1948, 1953, 1983 95

Low temperature 70

Low one year ago 57

Normal 59

Record: 1965 38

Maumee stage 2.78 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 15

For August 276

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For August 2.19 inches (–1.36)

For the year 27.44 (–0.37)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 56% 3 p.m.

Average 76%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:04 a.m.

Sunset 8:17 p.m.

Moonset 2:15 p.m.

Moonrise 12:02 a.m.