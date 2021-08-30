Monday, August 30, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 89
High one year ago 79
Normal 81
Record: 1948, 1953, 1983 95
Low temperature 70
Low one year ago 57
Normal 59
Record: 1965 38
Maumee stage 2.78 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 15
For August 276
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For August 2.19 inches (–1.36)
For the year 27.44 (–0.37)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 56% 3 p.m.
Average 76%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:04 a.m.
Sunset 8:17 p.m.
Moonset 2:15 p.m.
Moonrise 12:02 a.m.
Last Quarter
Today
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story