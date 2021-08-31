Tuesday, August 31, 2021 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 76
Normal 81
Record: 1932, 1953, 1993 94
Low temperature 68
Low one year ago 52
Normal 59
Record: 1946 41
Maumee stage 2.26 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 11
For August 287
Rainfall
For Monday none
For August 2.46 inches (-1.21)
For the year 27.71 inches (-0.22)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 65% at 1 p.m.
Average 83%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:07 a.m.
Sunset 8:14 p.m.
Moonset 4:14 p.m.
Moonrise 1:20 a.m. Wednesday
New Moon
Sept. 6
First Quarter
Sept. 13
Full Moon
Sept. 20
Last Quarter
Sept. 28
