Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 83

High one year ago 76

Normal 81

Record: 1932, 1953, 1993 94

Low temperature 68

Low one year ago 52

Normal 59

Record: 1946 41

Maumee stage 2.26 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 11

For August 287

Rainfall

For Monday none

For August 2.46 inches (-1.21)

For the year 27.71 inches (-0.22)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 65% at 1 p.m.

Average 83%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:07 a.m.

Sunset 8:14 p.m.

Moonset 4:14 p.m.

Moonrise 1:20 a.m. Wednesday