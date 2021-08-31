The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, August 31, 2021 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 83

    High one year ago 76

    Normal 81

    Record: 1932, 1953, 1993 94

    Low temperature 68

    Low one year ago 52

    Normal 59

    Record: 1946 41

    Maumee stage 2.26 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 11

    For August 287

    Rainfall

    For Monday none

    For August 2.46 inches (-1.21)

    For the year 27.71 inches (-0.22)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 100% at 4 a.m.

    Lowest 65% at 1 p.m.

    Average 83%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:07 a.m.

    Sunset 8:14 p.m.

    Moonset 4:14 p.m.

    Moonrise 1:20 a.m. Wednesday

    New Moon

    Sept. 6

    First Quarter

    Sept. 13

    Full Moon

    Sept. 20

    Last Quarter

    Sept. 28

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story